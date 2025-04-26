Gujarat Police detained more than 550 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh across Ahmedabad and Surat for allegedly residing in India using forged documentation, said police on Saturday, April 26.

According to state officials, the detentions were carried out under the directives of senior authorities, including the Home Minister, Director General of Police, and Commissioner of Police. The detained individuals were found to have entered India unlawfully and established residence through counterfeit identity papers.

A joint effort by multiple law enforcement units—including the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), and local police—ensured the success of the statewide operations.

In Surat, an overnight combing operation led to the detention of over 100 Bangladeshi nationals. Rajdeep Singh Nakum, Deputy Commissioner of Police (SOG), confirmed the individuals had illegally crossed into India and were staying with fake documents. "Post-verification and interrogation, deportation procedures will be initiated," he said.

Simultaneously, a parallel operation was executed in Ahmedabad around 3 AM, where a collaborative task force comprising personnel from the Crime Branch, SOG, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Zone 6, and headquarters detained over 450 suspected illegal immigrants. DCP Crime Branch Ajit Rajian confirmed that over 400 individuals were taken into custody during the early morning sweep.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, stated that the Ahmedabad operation was initiated following intelligence inputs indicating a high concentration of undocumented foreign nationals in the Handola area.

Authorities have reiterated that such operations will continue as part of an intensified effort to combat illegal immigration and protect national security.