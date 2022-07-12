Sixty-three people died as heavy rain led to flood-like situation in many areas in Gujarat. Out of these, 33 died due to lightning strikes.

According to reports, rivers are in spate, dams are overflowing, and streets are flooded due to torrential rains.

At least eight were killed due to wall collapse, 16 in drowning, 5 due to falling of trees, and one due to a power pole collapse, the state’s revenue and disaster management minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Monday.

A total of 10,674 citizens from Anand, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Chhotaudepur, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Narmada and Vadodara districts were relocated by the administration, out of which 6,853 have returned home while approximately 3,821 are at the shelter homes provided by the government.

Trivedi said that a red alert has been issued for heavy rains in Bharuch, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts in the state.

A total of 18 teams of NDRF and SDRF are deployed for rescue operations in the rain-hit districts.

Stating that the administration is fully equipped to deal with the rainfall situation in the state, he said that the Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the rainfall situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11 called Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation in the state. The Prime Minister has assured all necessary help, including the NDRF deployment in the rain affected regions of the state.

Health Minister and Minister in charge of Ahmedabad Hrishikesh Patel visited various places in Ahmedabad and assessed the situation.