Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha that over 7,200 Indian students from Bangladesh returned to India during the period - July 18 to August 1 amid political unrest.

In a written response, he also said that there were about 19,000 Indian citizens, including over 9,000 students living in Bangladesh, as per available records.

Informing that statewise list of students is not maintained by Missions and Posts in Bangladesh, Singh stated that Indian students in Bangladesh belong to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam, among others.

He also stated that the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting in the voluntary return of Indian nationals, in coordination with authorities concerned in Bangladesh for their safety and security.

On drop in intake of Indian students in Canadian universities due to strained relations, Singh said that intake has "increased over the last three years", as per data from the website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

As per the shared data, the corresponding figures were : 2,16,360 (in 2021), 3,18,380 (in 2022) and 4,27,085 (in 2023), reported India Today/

On being asked whether the government is aware of the "growing Chinese influence" on India's neighbouring countries, Singh responded that the "government keeps abreast of all activities in India's neighbourhood that impinge on its interests".

He also responded to another query regarding the number of pilgrims from India who visited Gurdwara Shri Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan in the past three years, stating the number - 10,025 (2021); 86,097 (2022); and 96,555 (2023).

On India's stand in "any diplomatic initiative to stop the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel", the Union minister said, "India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and also the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. India has called for a ceasefire and sustained humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza."