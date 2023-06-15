More than 74,000 people residing near the sea coast have been evacuated and shifted to safer locations as the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy will make a landfall today.

Hundreds of relief personnel have been pressed into action as the state of Gujarat braces for cyclone Biparjoy.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 14 issued a red alert for the Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as the very severe cyclonic storm with winds of 130-145 kmph gusting upto 155 kmph, barreled up the Arabian Sea off India’s western coast.

As the extremely severe cyclonic storm barreled up the Arabian Sea off India's western coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Kutch and Saurashtra coasts on Wednesday. The storm had winds of 130-145 kmph, with gusts up to 155 kmph. It was 220 kilometers west-southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port at 8.30 p.m., moving east-northeast at about 6 km/hr.

“It is very likely to move northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph,” IMD added in its 10.30pm bulletin.

Also read : Cyclone Biparjoy: Meteorological department issues red alert for coastal Gujarat as winds intensify