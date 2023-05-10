A total of 94,931 senior citizens and PwDs cast their vote from home as for the first time 'Home Voting Facility' was provided in the Karnataka election which concluded today, said an official statement on May 10.

As per the statement, a home voting facility was provided for octogenarian and PwD voters with benchmark disability, and Form 12 D was filled by 80,250 senior citizen (80yrs+) voters; 19,279 PwDs, and 15,328 essential service personnel in Karnataka.

''Of these, a total of 94,931 senior citizens and PwDs cast their vote from Home,'' it added.

The statement further said that the transgender voters too participated enthusiastically in casting their vote and all facilitation provided at the polling stations including assured minimum facilities like ramps, drinking water, toilets, volunteers, and wheelchairs.

Apart from these, newly weds to the newly born and tribals also voted in the election in a specifically set up ethnic polling booths.

Over 58,545 polling stations (including auxiliary PS), for general elections to the state legislative Assembly of Karnataka.

''Voters across the state were seen participating enthusiastically and casting their franchise in the festival of democracy,'' it added.

As per the statement, tentative figures of voting of nearly 65.69 per cent at 5 PM were reported from Karnataka.

''Voters who reach Polling stations till the end of the poll hour are allowed to cast their vote. Many voters were seen to be in the queue at 6 PM also. Final figures will be known by 11.05.2023 after scrutiny of form 17A,'' the statement added.

Advance planning and extensive monitoring by the Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel planned and monitored the smooth conduct of elections in the state with no reports of repoll necessitated in any of the polling stations.

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