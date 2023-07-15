Reacting over the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement on the ''Miya community'', All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi said the former carries a communal mindset.

His statement came after Sarma accused the 'Miya' community vendors for increasing the price of vegetables in Guwahati city.

"Assam CM blamed Bengali-speaking Muslims for high prices of vegetables, such is the communal mindset. They (BJP) must answer if they will bring UCC in the entire Northeast that has so many tribals," said AIMIM chief Owaisi while speaking to PTI.

Slamming Assam Chief Minister further, Owaisi said that BJP must answer if they will bring UCC in the entire northeast that has a large tribal population.

It is worth mentioning that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 13 said that the prices of vegetables are witnessing a surge in Guwahati because most of the sellers are from the ‘Miya’ community.

Sarma’s statement came after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and MP Badruddin Ajmal said that Assam is incomplete without the ‘Miya’ community.

“Miya vendors are responsible for the price increase of vegetables in the city. Most of the vegetable vendors who are increasing the price belong to the Miya community”, Sarma said while speaking to reporters.

Notably, several unions and organizations in the northeast have been raising their voice against the government’s proposal for Uniform Civil Code across the country.

Also read : Himanta Biswa Sarma blames 'Miya' Muslim vendors for hike in vegetable prices in Guwahati