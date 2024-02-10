During a discussion on the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi voiced sharp criticism of the Modi government questioning its commitment to secularism and inclusivity.

Owaisi raised poignant questions on February 10 regarding the government's treatment of minority communities. He asked whether the Modi administration solely represents one community and religion, implying a disregard for the diverse fabric of Indian society.

During the debate, Owaisi invoked historical figures like Babur, Jinnah, and Aurangzeb, questioning his role as their spokesperson. He stated his respect for Lord Ram while expressing disdain for Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, whose last words were "Hey Ram." Owaisi cited a 2019 Supreme Court ruling which labeled the demolition of the Babri Masjid as an 'egregious act.'

The discussion took a confrontational turn as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey challenged Owaisi's stance on Babur, urging him to acknowledge Babur as an invader. In response, Owaisi highlighted the complexity of historical figures, reminding Dubey of other controversial figures in Indian history such as Pushyamitra Shunga.

Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's messaging to the Muslim community, suggesting a dichotomy between choosing life or justice. He accused the government of disregarding broader issues concerning national heroes like Gandhi, Netaji and the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.