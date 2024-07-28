The owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, were arrested on Sunday following the tragic deaths of three students in the flooded basement of their coaching centre. The incident has prompted swift action from city officials.

The bodies of two female students and one male student were recovered early Sunday morning. The victims have been identified as Tania Soni (25) from Telangana, Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, and Nevin Dalwin (28) from Kerala's Ernakulam.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan confirmed that an FIR has been filed at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death due to rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct regarding construction), and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "We have detained the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre," he said.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered immediate action against all coaching centres operating in basements across the city, citing violations of building bye-laws. She has also called for an inquiry to determine if any Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officers are responsible for the tragedy. "Such coaching centres are not compliant with the norms and pose significant risks," Mayor Oberoi stated.