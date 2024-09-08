A pack of jackals launched a series of attacks on residents in two villages of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, leaving at least 12 people injured, including five children. The incident occurred in Suswar and Pansoli villages in the Jahanabad area.

Locals reported that the jackals initially targeted children playing outside their homes. When elderly residents attempted to intervene, the jackals also attacked them. The injured individuals were promptly admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jahanabad for treatment.

In response to the attacks, enraged locals managed to kill one of the jackals. Local authorities, including a team from the forest department, have launched an investigation into the incidents.

This troubling event in Pilibhit comes amid a spate of wolf attacks in the neighboring Bahraich district, where ten people, including several children, have been killed. Additionally, around 36 people have been injured in these wolf attacks.

Pilibhit’s District Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh clarified that while some villagers initially mistook the jackals for wolves, investigations confirmed the true culprits. Singh attributed the aggressive behavior of the jackals to flooding of their natural habitats due to recent rains and the ongoing mating season, which heightens their aggression.