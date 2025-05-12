Dr Subbanna Ayyappan, former Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and recipient of the Padma Shri, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Cauvery River near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna. Authorities recovered his body on Saturday, May 10, days after he was reported missing.

The 68-year-old, hailed as the pioneer of India’s ‘Blue Revolution’ for transforming the nation’s aquaculture practices, had been residing in Mysuru with his wife. He was last seen on May 7, when he was reported missing. Police investigations took a serious turn when his abandoned scooter was discovered along the riverbank, raising further questions about the nature of his death.

Local police in Srirangapatna have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

Dr Ayyappan's contributions to India’s agricultural and fisheries sectors are unparalleled. Under his leadership, innovative fish farming methods revitalized both coastal and inland communities, strengthened food security, and improved rural livelihoods. For his extraordinary impact, he was honored with the Padma Shri in 2022.

Born on December 10, 1955, in Yelandur, Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka, Dr Ayyappan pursued a distinguished academic path, earning his Bachelor and Master of Fisheries Science degrees from Mangaluru before completing a PhD at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru.

Over a career spanning decades, he helmed key institutions, including the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar and the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) in Mumbai. He also served as the founding chief executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad and later rose to the role of Secretary in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Government of India.

In his later years, he held significant positions such as Chairperson of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Vice-Chancellor of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal.

Dr Ayyappan is survived by his wife and two daughters.