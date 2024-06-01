Padma Shri awardee Maguni Charan Kuanr, a renowned puppeteer, died at his residence in Keonjhar, Odisha, on June 1. He was 88 and had been battling illness for several months.

Kuanr received the prestigious Padma Shri award last year from President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of his significant contributions to preserving and promoting the traditional art of rod puppetry.

President Murmu expressed her condolences on Twitter, stating, "Sad to learn about the demise of Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr, an eminent puppeteer from Keonjhar, Odisha. He was awarded the Padma Shri for promotion of the traditional puppet dance form. He leaves behind an inspiring legacy. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers."

Kuanr's death marks the end of a remarkable era in the world of traditional Indian puppetry, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future generations.