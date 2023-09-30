An exhibition to commemorate the 25th death anniversary of well known artist Padma Shri Professor Ranbir Singh Bisht was inaugurated today by well known theatre personality MK Raina at the prestigious AIFACS Gallery in New Delhi on September 29.

The inauguration was attended by artists, art students, well known professors, members of the media, filmmakers, eminent lawyers, close friends and family. The exhibition will remain open till October 5, 2023.

The works on display cover the entire range of the works of Professor Bisht and will enumerate various phases of his creative journey, mediums and form. It will be an experience for the viewers and art lover to be exposed to his formidable body of work.

Ranbir Singh Bisht, an Indian painter and former Principal of the College of Fine Arts at Lucknow University, was born in 1928 in Landsdowne, Uttarakhand. He held numerous solo shows across India and in New York, and participated in group shows in Frankfurt and Tokyo. He was a participant in the 4th Triennale in New Delhi in 1972. Bisht received a fellowship from the Lalit Kala Akademi in 1987, and was also a fellow of the UP State Lalit Kala Akademi and UNESCO. He was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 1991. Bisht passed away in 1998 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife Vimala, a ceramic and terracotta artist, and their four children.