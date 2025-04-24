Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern warning to those responsible for the recent Pahalgam terror attack, promising consequences "beyond their imagination" during his address at the National Panchayati Raj Day event in Bihar on Thursday.

"Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve," Modi declared, switching briefly to English to emphasise India's determination to respond forcefully to the attack that claimed 26 civilian lives on April 22.

"India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," the Prime Minister stated.

The attack, which targeted unarmed tourists in Kashmir, has united the country in grief and anger. Modi noted that victims came from various states including Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Bihar.

"Our sorrow and anger are same from Kargil to Kanniyakumari," Modi said after observing a moment of silence with other leaders and attendees to honour the victims.

Without directly naming Pakistan, Modi issued a clear message that both the terrorists who carried out the attack and those who orchestrated it would face severe consequences. "The willpower of 140 crore Indians will break the back of patrons of terrorism," he asserted.

The Prime Minister's comments follow India's announcement yesterday of significant diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including downgraded diplomatic ties, expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and closure of the Attari land-transit post.

These actions come amid growing public demand for a strong response from the Modi government, which has cultivated a reputation for taking firm stances on national security issues.

"Peace and security are the most necessary conditions for fast development," Modi concluded, reaffirming his administration's commitment to combating terrorism. (PTI)