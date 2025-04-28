Amid heightened security measures following the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, intelligence agencies have flagged 14 local operatives actively supporting terrorist activities in the Union Territory.

According to sources, the individuals — aged between 20 and 40 years — are allegedly providing critical logistical and ground-level support to foreign terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan. These operatives are linked to three major terror outfits backed by Pakistan: Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Of the 14 individuals, three are reportedly associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, eight with Lashkar-e-Taiba, and three with Jaish-e-Mohammed, sources confirmed.

The list of identified operatives includes:

Adil Rehman Dentoo (21)

Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28)

Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23)

Haris Nazir (20)

Aamir Nazir Wani (20)

Yawar Ahmed Bhat

Asif Ahmed Khanday (24)

Naseer Ahmed Wani (21)

Shahid Ahmed Kutay (27)

Aamir Ahmed Dar

Adnan Safi Dar

Zubair Ahmed Wani (39)

Haroon Rashid Ganai (32)

Zakir Ahmed Ganie (29)

Security forces have been alerted, and counter-terrorism operations are expected to intensify following the exposure of this critical network operating within Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities stress that dismantling local support systems remains a priority in the broader strategy to combat cross-border terrorism.