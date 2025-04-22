In a strong message following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi condemned the act as a “cruel and brutal blow” to peace-loving Indians.

Expressing grief over the loss, he extended his prayers and solidarity to the victims and their families.

“Terrorism has delivered a cruel and brutal blow today to peace-loving Indians in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families during this impossibly difficult period,” Gogoi stated.

He assured full support to the police, armed forces, and government agencies in their pursuit of justice. “To the people in the police, government and armed forces — you have our full support in finding the perpetrators. May you deliver justice,” he added.



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Standing firmly with the people of Pahalgam, Gogoi warned that “the enemy across the border does not want to see a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir”, but affirmed confidence that unity and resilience will prevail.

In a heartfelt appeal, he urged both Central and State governments to assist residents in rebuilding their lives and livelihoods, stressing the need for immediate rehabilitation and support.