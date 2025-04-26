In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir authorities have intensified their crackdown on suspects linked to the assault.

On Saturday, officials confirmed the demolition of a house in Chotipora village, Shopian district, allegedly associated with a terrorist believed to be involved in the April 22 attack.

In a parallel operation, authorities also razed the residence of another suspect, Zakir Ahmad Ganie, in Mutalhama village of Kulgam district. Ganie, reportedly active in terrorist activities since 2023, is suspected of playing a key role in the Pahalgam tragedy, which has triggered widespread outrage across the country.

Earlier on Friday, security forces demolished the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, in Guree village, Bijbehara block of Anantnag district. Adil, implicated as a prime suspect in the Pahalgam attack, has been declared a "most wanted" terrorist. The Anantnag Police have announced a cash reward of ₹20 lakh for credible information leading to his capture.

Authorities also revealed that two Pakistani nationals have been named among the most wanted in connection with the case, underlining the cross-border links suspected in the terror assault.