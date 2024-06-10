Pakistan-backed terror group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 9, in which at least 10 people were killed and 33 others injured. The group issued a chilling warning of more assaults targeting "tourists and non-locals," framing the Reasi attack as merely the "beginning of a renewed start."

Responding to the grave situation, a sweeping search operation has been launched to hunt down the perpetrators. Security measures have been intensified in the region, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) entrusted with the task of investigating the attack.

The incident occured as a bus, returning from the Shiv Khori shrine and bound for Katra, the gateway to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, fell victim to the ambush. Concealed in the nearby forest, the terrorists unleashed a hail of gunfire, fatally striking the bus driver and causing the vehicle to careen off the road and plummet down a ravine.