Pakistan: Blast targeting security forces left three injured in Peshawar
Days before to the blast in Peshawar, a suicide bombing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Mali Khel neighbourhood claimed the lives of nine security officers and injured 17 others.
In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Peshawar, an explosion on Monday left three persons injured. According to authorities, the explosion on Warsak Road in the city was directed towards a security forces vehicle.
Days before to the blast in Peshawar, a suicide bombing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Mali Khel neighbourhood claimed the lives of nine security officers and injured 17 others.
On July 30, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at a political party conference in Khar, the province, inflicting at least 54 deaths and more than 100 injuries.
The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a radical Islamist organisation, and its followers were in attendance at the conference when the explosion occurred.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today