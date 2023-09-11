In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Peshawar, an explosion on Monday left three persons injured. According to authorities, the explosion on Warsak Road in the city was directed towards a security forces vehicle.

Days before to the blast in Peshawar, a suicide bombing in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Mali Khel neighbourhood claimed the lives of nine security officers and injured 17 others.

On July 30, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at a political party conference in Khar, the province, inflicting at least 54 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a radical Islamist organisation, and its followers were in attendance at the conference when the explosion occurred.