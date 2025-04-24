In a development that could cause delays and extended travel time for international flyers, Pakistan has announced the closure of its airspace to all Indian airlines, prompting Air India to reroute several of its long-haul flights.

Due to this restriction, flights operating to and from North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East are expected to take longer routes to bypass Pakistani airspace. The decision has led to unexpected operational challenges for Air India, India's national carrier.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, Air India expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and emphasized that the airspace closure was an external factor beyond the airline’s control.



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“Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control,” the airline posted.

The carrier reiterated that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its top priority, and it is making every effort to ensure minimal disruption.

Passengers scheduled to travel on international routes are advised to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Air India has urged travelers to contact its helplines at 011-69329333 or 011-69329999, or visit the official website www.airindia.com for the latest updates.

This airspace restriction is expected to impact flight durations and schedules until further notice.