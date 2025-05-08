Following India's successful military action under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has unleashed a coordinated disinformation campaign—aimed at distracting from the impact of the strikes and reshaping the public narrative with fake news, doctored visuals, and misleading claims.

In response to India's focused assault on terror infrastructure, pro-Pakistan social media accounts and even senior political leaders have begun circulating fabricated stories, including false claims of military victories and retaliations that never took place.

This information warfare includes recycling old images, misrepresenting videos, and pushing entirely false narratives in a bid to confuse and overwhelm the information space. It's a calculated attempt to distort facts and manipulate public perception across the region.

Key Instances of Misinformation:

Fake claim of Rafale jet downed: A viral image alleging that a Rafale jet was shot down near Bahawalpur was actually from a 2021 MiG-21 crash in Moga, Punjab. This was debunked by PIB Fact Check.

🔗 https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1787792381785274686

False surrender claim at Chora Post: A video claiming that the Indian Army raised a white flag was amplified by Pakistan’s Minister Attaullah Tarar, despite no evidence to support it.

Fabricated airstrike on Srinagar airbase: Another video falsely suggested a PAF strike on Srinagar. It was actually footage from sectarian violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, from early 2024, unrelated to Kashmir.

🔗 https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1919916769403134126



Also Read: Operation Sindoor Live | Army jawan killed in Pakistan shelling across LoC

Fake claim of Indian Brigade HQ destroyed: Widely circulated on social media, this assertion was entirely baseless, according to Indian defence sources.

🔗 https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1919922375069409298

Old MiG-29 crash passed off as recent loss: A 2024 MiG-29 crash in Barmer, Rajasthan was repurposed by pro-Pakistan handles to insinuate new Indian Air Force losses.

🔗 https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1919973596665135471

Pakistan Defence Minister's False Claims Exposed

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was called out during a CNN interview when asked to provide evidence for the claim that five Indian jets were shot down.

His response: “It’s all over social media,” drew a sharp rebuke from the anchor: “We didn’t ask you here to talk about social media content.”

Asif also claimed Indian soldiers had been captured—a statement later debunked and retracted, with no evidence ever presented.