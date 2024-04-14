Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, one of the accused in the brutal murder of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Lahore in 2013, met his demise on Sunday. Tamba fell victim to a fatal attack by unidentified assailants in Lahore's Islampura area, succumbing to his injuries despite efforts to save him at a nearby hospital.

Tamba, known to be a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, faced his demise when bike-borne assailants unleashed gunfire upon him. This incident occurred six years subsequent to Tamba's acquittal by a Pakistani court, citing 'lack of evidence' and witness tampering during the trial.

The case dates back to the tragic fate of Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind in Punjab, who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan while in an inebriated state. Accused of involvement in bomb blasts within Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990, a charge vehemently denied by the Indian government, Singh was sentenced to death. His incarceration in Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail was marred by a brutal assault by fellow inmates wielding bricks and rods, resulting in his eventual demise in May 2013.

Throughout Singh's ordeal, his sister Dalbir Kaur waged a relentless battle against the system to secure her brother's release. Firm in her belief in Singh's innocence, Kaur tirelessly advocated for his cause, even journeying to Pakistan to stand by him. However, Kaur passed away in June 2022, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering determination and resilience.