Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir by initiating unprovoked firing late Friday night, according to defence officials.

“On the night of April 25-26, multiple Pakistan Army posts engaged in unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in Kashmir,” a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson confirmed. Indian Army units responded effectively using small arms. No casualties have been reported from the incident, the official added.

The ceasefire violation comes amid heightened tensions following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week that claimed at least 26 lives. In response to the attack, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a strong condemnation, demanding that those responsible — including organizers and sponsors — be held accountable.

In a press statement addressing the April 22 attack, the 15-member Council denounced the “reprehensible act of terrorism” and called for swift justice for the victims.

Meanwhile, commenting on the broader geopolitical situation, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the historic tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking on Friday, President Trump said, “There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. They'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders, and while there is great tension, it has always existed.”