Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan one again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on April 27, today. They also informed that Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively".

This was the third consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

"On the intervening night of April 26-27, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors," the officials said.

They said Indian Army soldiers "responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire".

In another incident, a 45-year-old social activist was injured after being shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday, the officials said.

Magray was rushed to a hospital, they said and added it was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist.