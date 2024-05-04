Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a scathing critique of previous Congress administrations, characterized them as "weak" in addressing terrorism emanating from Pakistan. He asserted that past governments adopted a conciliatory approach, resorting to sending "love letters" to Pakistan in pursuit of peace. However, this approach proved futile, as Pakistan responded by escalating terrorist activities.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi emphasized a shift in India's stance towards Pakistan. He underscored the power of each individual vote in effecting this change. Modi emphasized that Pakistani leaders are hopeful for a Rahul Gandhi premiership post-election.

The Prime Minister condemned the erstwhile practice of terrorism claiming innocent lives while governments pursued fruitless diplomatic overtures. Modi declared a decisive break from this approach, signaling a stance of unwavering resolve. He depicted the contemporary India as assertive, unyielding, and proactive in safeguarding its interests. Modi invoked the spirit of sacrifice exhibited by individuals from Jharkhand and Bihar who courageously defended the nation's borders, contrasting it with what he termed as the timidity of previous Congress regimes.

Furthermore, Modi asserted significant strides made since 2014, citing the eradication of Naxalism, terrorism, and the abrogation of Article 370. These actions, he suggested, demonstrated the government's commitment to ensuring national security and integrity.

Earlier on the same day, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry lauded Rahul Gandhi, attributing to him a socialist ideology.



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