Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along international border in Jammu and Kashmir
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF personnel at the International Border in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. The intruder was killed after ignoring multiple warnings and attempting to infiltrate from across the border.
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Story highlights
- Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF personnel at Samba district border
- Intruder ignored multiple warnings, attempted infiltration
- Additional forces deployed for thorough search operation
A Pakistani intruder met his demise at the hands of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.
According to officials, the intruder disregarded repeated warnings and attempted to infiltrate this side from across the border around 8:20 pm. BSF personnel promptly responded by opening fire, resulting in the intruder being shot dead.
The incident occurred near Border Outpost Regal, prompting the deployment of reinforcements to the area for a comprehensive search operation
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