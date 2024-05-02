

A Pakistani intruder met his demise at the hands of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the intruder disregarded repeated warnings and attempted to infiltrate this side from across the border around 8:20 pm. BSF personnel promptly responded by opening fire, resulting in the intruder being shot dead.

The incident occurred near Border Outpost Regal, prompting the deployment of reinforcements to the area for a comprehensive search operation