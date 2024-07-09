Pakistani terrorists ambushed an army convoy in the Machedi area of Billawar, Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in the martyrdom of five personnel. The attackers, believed to be armed with sophisticated weaponry including M4 Carbine rifles and grenades, targeted the convoy from strategic positions atop hills overlooking the Badnota village.

Sources indicate that the terrorists, supported by local guides, meticulously planned the attack, conducting reconnaissance of the terrain beforehand. They initiated the assault by hurling grenades at the army vehicles, followed by intense gunfire. Tragically, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was among those killed, with five other soldiers sustaining injuries and receiving medical attention.

The incident underscores a troubling escalation in terrorist activities in the region, marking the fifth attack in Jammu within a month. The perpetrators, who reportedly fled into nearby forested areas, have triggered a large-scale manhunt despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions hampering search efforts.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families, stating the resolve of Indian soldiers to maintain peace in the region. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack, calling for decisive action to secure the nation against such threats.