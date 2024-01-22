Palamu police have successfully identified and confronted a man who posted an old riot video on social media just two days ago. The accused, a laborer from Palamu currently working in Pune was promptly instructed to delete the controversial video by Superintendent of Police, Reeshma Ramesan.

The video, shared on the man's Facebook account, aimed to fuel discord in the lead-up to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Superintendent Ramesan emphasized that the identity and location of the accused are being kept confidential to prevent any potential disturbances during the ongoing Ram Temple consecration celebrations nationwide.

While the police have not made an arrest at this time, Ramesan assured that appropriate action will be taken at the right moment. In preparation for any potential unrest, the administration has implemented sufficient security measures in the district. The police are vigilant and committed to maintaining peace during this significant event.