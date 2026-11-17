A Panama-flagged LPG tanker, TARA GAS, was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on November 17.

Sonowal confirmed that all 24 Indian nationals aboard the vessel, along with the entire 25-member crew, were safe and had sustained no injuries.

In a post on X, the minister said the situation was being continuously monitored and that authorities remained in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers.

"All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries," Sonowal said.