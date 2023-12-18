The High-level Committee on 'One Nation, One Election,' led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, is set to hold a meeting on Monday. The committee will review the progress made and the responses of political parties to the idea of holding simultaneous polls.

While no official agenda has been shared for this informal meeting, it is expected to discuss the feedback received from different political parties. The committee, in its first meeting, decided to seek the opinions of the political parties.

It has recently written to the parties asking for their input and to arrange a meeting on a mutually agreeable date. A follow-up reminder was also sent seeking responses. Invitations were sent to six national parties, 33 state parties, and seven registered unrecognized parties for their suggestions on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The committee has also taken into consideration the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls and the law panel might be called again to discuss the same.