Two election commissioners are set to be appointed on March 14 to occupy the positions left vacant by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and the unexpected resignation of Arun Goel, sources reveal.

The development comes just days ahead of the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha polls schedule. Goel tendered his resignation on the morning of Friday, March 8, which was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu the following day.

The Law Ministry subsequently issued an official notification to publicize the event. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is currently the only member of the poll authority following these changes. Pandey stepped down from his position on February 14 upon reaching 65 years.

A search committee led by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and including the Home Secretary and the Department of Personnel and Training Secretary, will initially compile two separate panels, each consisting of five candidates, for the vacant posts.

A selection committee, led by the Prime Minister, will name two individuals for appointment as Election Commissioners. The committee includes Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

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