Papon, Zublee to celebrate music, life, and Zubeen Garg’s legacy at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025

Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025 is bringing together two of Assam's most celebrated voices for what promises to be one of the festival's most anticipated sessions. Papon and Zublee Baruah will take the stage on November 22 in a conversation moderated by Kaushik Deka, Managing Editor at India Today Magazine and Editor at India Today NE, exploring music, creativity, and the enduring impact of the late Zubeen Garg.

The session holds special resonance given Deka's own deep connection to Assam and his long-standing bond with both Zubeen and Papon. His perspective as both journalist and friend will bring an added layer of intimacy to the conversation.

Papon will discuss his journey as an artist, his thoughts on music and life, and the influence of Zubeen Garg on Assamese music and beyond. "I'm delighted to be part of this prestigious literary conclave where some of the brightest minds will share their ideas and experiences," Papon said.

"It's deeply thoughtful of the India Today Group to honour the legendary Zubeen Garg. His passing has left an unfillable void in every Assamese heart, mine included."

Joining him will be Zublee, who shared a unique bond with Zubeen that went beyond professional collaboration. After losing his sister Jonkie, Zubeen treated Zublee as his own sister and made her his singing partner.

Over two decades, their voices came together in countless performances and recordings that defined modern Assamese music. Zublee will speak about her experiences singing with Zubeen and share insights into the person behind the legendary voice.

"I never imagined I would have to speak of Zubeen da in the past tense," Zublee said. "The India Today Group recognised his brilliance while he was with us, and I'm grateful that this esteemed media house is now celebrating his enduring legacy on such a distinguished literary platform."

Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025 runs from November 21 to 23 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The three-day literature and music festival features some of India's biggest names in poetry, music and storytelling—including Piyush Mishra, Manoj Tiwari, Priya Malik, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Singh Dhanoa, Kumar Vishwas, Malini Awasthi, and Manoj Muntashir, among others.

Entry passes start at Rs 999 for all three days, with family offers available. The passes are also valid for the Lallantop Adda. Festival-goers can save Rs 200 using the code SAHITYAFANS2025, but the discount ends on November 14.

Book your tickets now at https://subscriptions.intoday.in/sahitya/registration and be part of India's biggest celebration of literature and live music.