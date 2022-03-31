On April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with all students around the country to address the topic "Pariksha Pe Charcha."

In an event to be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi, the Prime Minister will interact with students, parents, and teachers from across India about exam stress ahead of the Board Exams 2022.

Students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Moran in Dibrugarh district, as well as thousands more students from throughout the country, are all prepared to take part in the event, which will begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

This year's slogan for the fifth edition of PPC 2022's interactive session is 'Pariksha ki Baat, PM ke Saath,' emphasising the aim of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by PM Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.