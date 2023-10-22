India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, announced on October 22 that India has invoked diplomatic parity with Canada, citing concerns about "continuous interference in our affairs by Canadian personnel." The move, he stated, is well within the boundaries of the Vienna Convention, the relevant international protocol governing diplomatic relations.

Addressing the issue of Canadian diplomatic interference in Indian affairs, Minister Jaishankar emphasized that many details about the matter have not yet been disclosed. "My sense is over a period of time more information will come to light, shedding light on why we felt discomfort with many of them," he added.

Speaking further about the strain in diplomatic relations between India and Canada, Jaishankar expressed hope for an amelioration in the situation, underlining the necessity for Indian diplomats to carry out their duties confidently and safely. He stressed that the safety and security of diplomats are fundamental aspects of the Vienna Convention, which have been significantly challenged in Canada as Indian diplomats reportedly face threats to their security.

The External Affairs Minister also mentioned that the resumption of visa issuance between the two countries would be contingent upon improved diplomatic ties.

This development comes after India criticized Canada for its remarks following Ottawa's decision to withdraw 41 diplomats from India. The Indian External Affairs Ministry issued a statement rejecting any attempts to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms. The statement justified the decision by citing the higher number of Canadian diplomats in India compared to Indian diplomats in Canada, along with their alleged continued interference in India's internal affairs.

The dispute between the two nations escalated in September, when India asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence. This request came following a statement by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who claimed "credible evidence" of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June.