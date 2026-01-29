Parliament Budget Day 2 Discussion: Economic Survey Tabled, Houses Adjourned Till February

Both Houses of Parliament — the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on the afternoon of January 29, and will reconvene on February 1 at 11:00 AM, setting the stage for the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, this year’s Budget will be presented on a weekend.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India 2025-26 along with its Statistical Appendix in both Houses, marking the formal beginning of the Budget discussion. The Economic Survey, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the supervision of the Chief Economic Adviser, provides an assessment of the economy for the 2025-26 financial year and outlines the outlook for the next fiscal.

The Budget Session, which began a day earlier, saw the Houses take up Question Hour followed by the laying of official papers by Union Ministers. Sitharaman laid papers related to the Ministry of Finance, while Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu tabled the Annual Report of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India for 2024-25 along with audited accounts in the Lok Sabha.

Parliament also formally laid eight Bills passed during the Sixth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha that have received Presidential assent. Additionally, the 13th Report of the Business Advisory Committee was presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh.

Ahead of the Budget, political reactions echoed across Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India as a “self-confident nation and a ray of hope for the world” as the Budget Session commenced, while highlighting the President’s Address as an expression of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Jebi Mather and Karnataka Minister M.C. Sudhakar, raised concerns over issues such as MNREGA funding and unmet public expectations from the Union Budget.

With the Economic Survey now tabled, discussions are expected to intensify when Parliament resumes on February 1 for the presentation of the Union Budget 2026.