The upcoming budget session of Parliament is set to commence on July 22 and will continue until August 12, as announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on July 6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2024-25 on July 23.

This session marks the first full parliamentary gathering since the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha took their oaths during the brief session held from June 24 to July 2. The announcement came after President Droupadi Murmu approved the government's recommendation for convening both Houses of Parliament.

The budget presentation holds particular significance as it will be the first for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third consecutive term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously indicated that this term will be characterized by "bold decisions," suggesting potentially significant policy initiatives.

The recent inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha was marked by heated debates between the opposition and the government on various issues, including the NEET-UG examination controversy. Despite the contentious atmosphere, both Houses successfully adopted the motion of thanks on President Murmu's address, which was delivered on June 27.