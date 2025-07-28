Parliament gears up for special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' today

The Lok Sabha is set to hold a high-stakes discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India’s decisive military response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The special discussion is scheduled for Monday, July 28 in the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha will deliberate on the matter a day later, on Tuesday, July 29.

According to the official List of Business, the agenda includes a "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor'," which involved precision strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following the deadly attack.

A 16-hour-long debate is expected to unfold across both Houses of Parliament, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to open the discussion in the Lok Sabha. Other key members likely to participate include Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to intervene during the Lok Sabha debate and may speak in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. His anticipated remarks follow earlier demands by the Opposition for the PM’s direct response, especially in light of former US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident.

The Opposition bloc, led by the INDIA alliance, is preparing to engage critically in the debate. Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will represent their party, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), allotted 30 minutes, will be represented by MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the schedule, stating that all parties have been informed that the discussion on Operation Sindoor will take precedence over other matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. “All issues cannot be taken up at once. The priority is to debate India’s response to terrorism,” he said.

The debate follows a turbulent first week of the Monsoon Session, marked by the surprise resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and procedural disruptions. Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to meet at 10 a.m. on Monday to finalise their joint strategy for the crucial second week, with Operation Sindoor at the top of their agenda.