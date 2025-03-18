Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi sharply criticised the government on March 18 after the Lok Sabha was adjourned without allowing opposition parties to speak regarding the Kumbh Mela discussion.

"A Parliament where only the Prime Minister and his Ministers speak is not a functioning Parliament," Gogoi tweeted following the adjournment.

In his social media post, Gogoi claimed the day's session could have continued had opposition voices been permitted to join the conversation about the religious gathering. "Today the Parliament would not have been adjourned if the Opposition parties were allowed to speak on Kumbh. But the government and the parliamentary affairs minister was adamant," he wrote.

The Congress leader emphasised: "The Parliament belongs to the people of India and all parties must be allowed to have their say."

The adjournment came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the recently concluded MahaKumbh in Prayagraj. Modi praised the event's organisation, thanking the people of Uttar Pradesh, particularly Prayagraj residents, along with the administration and devotees nationwide.

During his address, the Prime Minister described the Kumbh as "a symbol of India's growing national consciousness" and compared its significance to the freedom movement in reflecting the nation's awakening.

The Lok Sabha will reconvene Wednesday, March 19, at 11 am as the budget session, which began March 10, continues until April 4.