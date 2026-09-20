Parliament Journalist Payal Mehta dies at 46; leaders across nation pay condolences
Senior journalist Payal Mehta died in Mumbai at the age of 46. Political leaders and the media fraternity across the country paid tribute to her work on Parliament and national politics.
- Senior journalist Payal Mehta died in Mumbai at the age of 46
- She was widely known for covering Parliament, politics and government affairs
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes from political leaders nationwide
Senior journalist Payal Mehta, 46, passed away in Mumbai, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and members of the media fraternity across the country.
Mehta, who was known for her extensive coverage of Parliament, national politics and government affairs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and several other political leaders expressed grief over her demise and remembered her contribution to journalism.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined leaders in mourning Mehta’s death and conveyed condolences to her family.
Prime Minister Modi remembered Mehta as a hardworking journalist who remained connected to ground-level reporting, while Rajnath Singh recalled her dedication to the Parliament beat and her commitment to her profession.
Her sudden death has sent shockwaves through the political and media fraternity, with journalists, colleagues and public figures across the country paying tribute to a familiar face of the Parliament press corps.
Mehta had spent years covering national politics and parliamentary affairs, building a career around political and policy reporting. Her demise has been widely mourned by those who worked with her and followed her reporting.
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