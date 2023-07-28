The Monsoon Session of the Parliament witnessed yet another day of chaos as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to the uproar over the Manipur crisis. Amid slogans and placards, the proceedings in the Lok Sabha were initially adjourned till noon. However, the situation remained tense when the house resumed, leading to further adjournment till July 31.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till July 31 following a heated argument between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool's Derek O'Brien.

The 26-party opposition alliance submitted a notice of no-confidence in the Lok Sabha, demanding that the Prime Minister address the Manipur situation within the House. Although the notice has been admitted, a decision on the date for the debate is yet to be finalized.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan informed the Rajya Sabha that the Government of NCT of Delhi Bill will be taken up for discussion next week. The Bill, related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, focuses on the powers of the state government of Delhi and the Lieutenant Governor.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool's Derek O'Brien. The Chairman urged O'Brien to take his seat, accusing him of indulging in theatrics. O'Brien responded, asserting that they want a serious discussion on Manipur under Rule 267, given the gravity of the issue.