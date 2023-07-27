In a show of solidarity, all Members of Parliament from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are set to don black clothes during the Parliament session to voice their protest over the situation in Manipur. The move comes amidst mounting demands from Congress and other opposition parties for a detailed discussion on the matter and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, the opposition has resorted to protests and sloganeering in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to frequent adjournments. The situation in Manipur has been a point of contention, fueling the urgency for a comprehensive debate in the House.

Adding to the momentum, the floor leaders of opposition parties are scheduled to meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday, to address critical issues concerning the region.

On July 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the opposition parties of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. In response, the Speaker sought the number of members supporting the motion.

It remains to be seen whether Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will specify the date and time for the debate on the no-confidence motion passed against the Central Government by the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

In preparation for upcoming proceedings, the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Aam Admi Party have issued three-line whips to their respective MPs, urging them to be present in the House on July 27 and 28. The Congress party, in particular, has issued a three-line whip for its MPs, signaling the significance of the discussions ahead in the Rajya Sabha.