Following the breach of security at the Lok Sabha on the anniversary of the Parliament Attack, Lalit Mohan Jha, alleged to be the mastermind behind the incident, has been remanded to the seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell by the Patiala House Court.

Jha, who surrendered to the police on December 14, was accompanied by another individual when he reached the Kartavya Path Police station and was subsequently handed over to the Special Cell. The Delhi Police had sought a 15-day custody for further investigation into the unprecedented security breach.

The breach, characterized by the intrusion of individuals into the Lok Sabha chamber, involved Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D setting off smoke canisters inside, while Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde protested outside. All four have been charged with terrorism under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Lalit Mohan Jha, arrested on December 14 night, is believed to be the mastermind behind the well-coordinated security breach, which occurred on the anniversary of the Parliament Attack. The Delhi Police Special Cell is currently interrogating Jha, who is suspected to have shared a video of the attack with an associate via WhatsApp.

Despite no mobile phone being recovered from Jha, police sources suggest that he may have destroyed the phones of the other accused in Rajasthan. After the Lok Sabha breach, Jha reportedly went to Kuchaman, where he spent the night in a room arranged by his friend Mahesh.

The charges filed against the four individuals include punishment for a terrorist act, conspiracy, criminal conspiracy, trespass, provocation with intent to cause a riot, obstruction of a public servant, and assault to deter a public servant from duty.

Police sources revealed that the motive behind the attack was rooted in shared ideologies among the accused, aiming to send a message to the government. They expressed discontent over issues such as the farmers' protest, ethnic conflict in Manipur, and unemployment. The individuals, who met through social media, joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook.

Two organizations' names have emerged in the investigations, and their roles are under examination. However, no connection with known terror groups has been established so far.

The Parliament witnessed an uproar by opposition parties, leading to the suspension of 14 MPs for disrupting proceedings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the sensitivity of the issue, advised ministers against engaging in political squabbles. Speaker Om Birla suspended eight security personnel over the security lapse and ordered a high-level inquiry. Security measures at the Parliament house have been bolstered, and a special cell has been constituted by the Delhi Police to investigate the matter further.

In the midst of the chaos, BJP MP Pratap Simha, under whose authorization passes were issued to two intruders, denied any prior knowledge about the accused. He claimed that the passes were issued on the repeated requests of one of the accused's fathers from his constituency in Mysuru. The opposition has demanded strict action against the MP.