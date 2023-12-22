Delhi Court has extended the custodial remand of Lalit Jha, the fifth accused in the Parliament security breach case, until January 5, 2024. The other accused, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Devi, and Amol Shinde, will also remain in police custody until the same date, as reported by PTI.

This decision was made as Thursday (December 21) marked the end of their initial seven-day remand. The accused were produced in Patiala House Court today, with the prosecution demanding a 15-day custodial remand extension.

Sagar Sharma had caused a security breach in the Parliament by jumping from the visitor's gallery towards the Speaker, while others worsened the situation by releasing coloured gas. Lalit Jha, considered the mastermind, recorded the breach and later surrendered to the police.

Police have also detained those who provided shelter to the accused. In a related development, software engineer Saikrishna Jagali has been detained by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the case. Jagali, who is a friend of accused Manoranjan D, was picked up from his house in Bagalkote.