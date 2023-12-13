The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered an enquiry into the parliament security breach incident. The enquiry has been set up at the request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

An enquiry committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts.

The Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest.

In a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday, two men jumped from the public gallery into the area where MPs sit, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans. They were soon overpowered by MPs.

The two men have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.

While chaos ensued in Lok Sabha, a man and a woman sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside Parliament premises. The duo was identified as Anmol and Neelam.

All four accused have been detained following the security breach in Parliament, which coincided with the anniversary of the terrorist attack over two decades ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that all four knew each other, as per sources. They had connected with each other on social media and had hatched the plan, sources said.

According to sources, six people were involved in the conspiracy. Two individuals caused chaos inside the premises, while two others created disturbances outside. Two suspects are currently on the run, with authorities intensifying their search.

Sources indicate that all five individuals who arrived from outside Delhi had stayed together in Gurugram at the residence of a person identified as Lalit Jha. While the identities of the other five have been confirmed, the sixth person remains unidentified. According to agency insiders, the entire operation was meticulously planned.