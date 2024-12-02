Normalcy is expected to return to Parliament on Tuesday, December 3, following days of disruption as opposition parties pressed their demands. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced after a meeting with floor leaders that consensus had been reached to resume discussions. "Everyone has agreed that discussions will begin tomorrow," Rijiju stated.

Both Houses of Parliament have been repeatedly adjourned in recent days due to opposition demands for debates on critical issues such as the Adani controversy, Sambhal violence, and the Manipur situation.

To address the impasse, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of floor leaders from various political parties on Monday afternoon. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rijiju confirmed that scheduled legislative business, including key bills, will proceed in both Houses.

The minister acknowledged that opposition parties had raised multiple demands. Among these was a proposal, tabled before the Business Advisory Committee, to hold a discussion on the Constitution of India in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of its adoption. The government has agreed to the proposal.

Rijiju also noted that Speaker Om Birla reminded leaders that there are established rules to facilitate the raising of issues within the parliamentary framework.

Prominent attendees at the meeting included Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, TDP’s Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, DMK’s TR Baalu, NCP’s Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party’s Dharmendra Yadav, JD(U)’s Dileshwar Kamait, RJD’s Abhay Kushwaha, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant, and CPI(M)’s K Radhakrishnan.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition, Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the demand for discussions on the Constitution in both Houses as a significant way to mark the milestone anniversary of its adoption.