Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned on the evening of September 18 after a full day of deliberations on India's democratic development during the last 75 years.

The Special Session of Parliament, which began on Monday, will continue in the new Parliament building Tuesday onwards.

While the Lok Sabha will convene in the new chamber of the new building at 1.15 pm on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha will meet an hour later, at 2.15 pm.