Lalit Mohan Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the recent Parliament security breach, voluntarily surrendered to the Delhi Police and was subsequently taken into custody. The arrest comes on the heels of a meticulously planned incursion on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, where Jha managed to evade capture initially.

Delhi Police officials confirmed Jha's surrender, stating, "Lalit Mohan Jha came to the police station on his own. He is being interrogated," as reported by news agency ANI.

Jha, identified as the key figure in orchestrating the breach in the Lok Sabha, reportedly filmed co-accused Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde deploying smoke canisters and vociferously protesting against 'dictatorship.' Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, the other two accused, breached the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery.

While the remaining four suspects were promptly apprehended, Jha took advantage of the ensuing chaos, seizing their cellphones, and making a daring escape. Post-fleeing, Jha allegedly sent a video of the breach to Nilaksha Aich, founder of an NGO in Kolkata and Jha's connection through an NGO where he served as the general secretary.

A screenshot of their conversation reveals Jha urging Aich to ensure widespread media coverage for the video. "Media coverage dekhiye isko. Or Video safe rakhna aap. Jai Hind (Ensure media coverage for this. Keep the video safe)," Jha wrote to Aich, who seemed unaware of the Parliament breach. Aich responded affirmatively, inquiring about the origin of the video.

The four other accused, Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde, Sagar Sharma, and Manoranjan D, have been arrested and face charges under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as sections related to criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity, among others, of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation into the security breach continues, with Lalit Jha now under intense scrutiny during police interrogations.