The winter session of the parliament will commence on December 7 which will have a total of 17 working days.

In this winter session of parliament, a total of 16 new bills, are set to be tabled.

''The winter session of Parliament begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with media persons on the first day of the session,'' an official statement from Lok Sabha secretariat release said.

The day's proceedings will begin with parliamentarians paying homage to leaders who lost their lives this year.

Out of 16 bills, one bill for Multi-state co-operative societies Acts 2002 will be introduced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In addition to this, Jitendra Singh, Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 360th Report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change on demands for grants (2022-2023) pertaining to the department of scientific and industrial research.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is also expected to make a statement on the 'Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy

Shankar will also move a bill to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on high seas to provide for punishment for the offense of piracy matters.

The winter session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

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