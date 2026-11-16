The winter session of Parliament is likely to begin in the first week of December, with the Centre expected to prioritise the proposed Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation.

However, the government is yet to formally announce the dates of the session, with Opposition parties saying they have received no official communication on the proposed schedule.

People familiar with the discussions said the first week of December is being considered for the session, although a final decision is still awaited.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which held its last sitting on August 13, has not yet been formally prorogued. The government can either prorogue the existing session and convene a fresh one or extend the current session at short notice.

If a fresh session is convened, the President will have to summon Parliament, with members of both Houses generally receiving at least a couple of weeks' notice. An extension of the existing session, however, would not require a fresh presidential summons.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien said the government had not shared any information regarding the winter session. Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh also confirmed that the Opposition had received no communication on the proposed dates.

In recent years, the government has generally announced the winter session schedule before mid-November. However, in 2022, the dates were announced on November 18, with the session running from December 7 to December 29.

Last year, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the schedule on November 8. The session commenced on December 1 and concluded on December 19, completing 15 working days.

Delimitation Bill Likely To Be Key Legislative Priority

The proposed Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation is expected to be among the major legislative priorities during the upcoming session.

The government had failed to secure the constitutionally required two-thirds majority to pass the legislation in April. The bill received 298 votes, falling short of the 352 votes required for its passage.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently has 320 members in the Lok Sabha, while the effective strength of the House stands at 540, with three vacancies. The government will, therefore, need support beyond its alliance to secure the required majority.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation.

The exercise is also linked to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The proposed legislation is expected to bring the issues of parliamentary representation, delimitation and women's reservation back into focus, particularly amid continuing disagreements between the government and Opposition parties.

Opposition's SIR Protests Add To Political Tensions

The proposed winter session is also likely to take place against the backdrop of escalating political differences over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Since October, Opposition parties have staged protests, organised marches, met President Droupadi Murmu and approached the Supreme Court over allegations of vote theft and mass disenfranchisement through the voter roll revision exercise.

The issue has emerged as another major point of confrontation between the ruling alliance and Opposition parties, adding to the political challenges likely to shape proceedings during the winter session.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 18.

According to people familiar with the matter, the government has also planned an outreach programme to highlight its achievements and key milestones over the past 12 years.

The proposed legislative agenda, the Opposition's objections over electoral roll revision and the government's political outreach are expected to shape the broader political backdrop ahead of the winter session.