The winter session of Parliament, starting today, is expected to be dominated by discussions on the Manipur violence, a pressing issue raised by the opposition, alongside other legislative business. The session, set to conclude on December 20, will also witness debates on several key bills.

Opposition leaders, under the INDIA bloc, are strategizing to prioritize the Manipur crisis and allegations of financial misconduct involving the Adani group. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is leading the charge to ensure these matters take precedence during the discussions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing an all-party meeting on November 24, emphasised the government’s willingness to engage on any issue. “We are ready to discuss any topic. The only request is to ensure the session runs smoothly,” he stated, appealing for cooperation across party lines.

Legislative agenda

While the Manipur issue is expected to spark heated debates, the session also has a packed legislative schedule. Some key bills listed include:

Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill

Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill

Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa Assembly Constituencies Bill

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill

Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill

Additionally, bills related to shipping, railways, and cooperative education will also be introduced.

Constitution Day break

There will be no sittings on November 26 to observe Constitution Day, marking the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949.

Opposition strategy

The INDIA bloc’s meeting today will finalise the approach to highlight issues like the Manipur violence and the Adani controversy, aiming to hold the government accountable. The session’s tone will likely be set by the opposition’s ability to push these issues to the forefront, amidst the legislative workload.