The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has urged the Central government to consider legislation addressing the growing issue of false caste certificates. The committee prompted by complaints and representations submitted a report emphasizing the need for a legal framework to penalize individuals using counterfeit caste certificates.

Titled "Implementation of reservation policy under the ministries and different departments related to the verification of caste certificates," the report focuses on the pressing need for a new law. It not only recommends making the use of fake caste certificates a punishable offense but also suggests introducing a specific timeframe for their verification.

Drawing attention to instances where public sector undertakings held back retirement benefits due to delayed caste certificate submissions the committee stressed the importance of implementing a time-bound verification process. This approach aims to curb the misuse of false certificates for obtaining employment.

The report underscores the necessity of setting a limitation period for caste certificate verification, arguing that delayed verification whether at the end of service or post-retirement, causes undue mental and financial stress for individuals who have dedicated decades to government service.

During the hearings, the committee found cases where gratuity or pension benefits were withheld from retired employees due to delays or non-submission of caste certificates. State-level scrutiny committees were criticized for causing inadvertent delays, leading to the recommendation for clear guidelines from the Ministry/DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) applicable to all state governments and scrutiny committees.

The committee reiterated that the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare guidelines explicitly do not authorize the withholding of retirement benefits under any circumstances, including pending caste certificate verification. The proposed legislation aims to streamline the verification process, ensuring fairness and preventing unwarranted delays in the disbursement of retirement benefits.